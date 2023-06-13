Former Dane Co. Sheriff candidate fired from DCSO for allegedly disclosing confidential info

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County deputy who challenged Sheriff Kalvin Barrett in the November 2022 election was fired from the sheriff’s office, records show.

Anthony Hamilton ran against Sheriff Barrett. During election season, he accused Sheriff Barrett of “hanging out with a felon” and “influencing charging decisions” when it came to arresting a wanted man. Hamilton also sued the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, which alleged Hamilton was part of a search that he claimed was likely unlawful. He also alleged that he was retaliated against for attempting to expose the search.

Ultimately, Sheriff Barrett defeated Hamilton in a landslide, receiving 82-percent of the votes to Hamilton’s 18-percent.

Open records from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office marked confidential show Hamilton was fired from the department back in March of 2023 and the document goes into detail as to why.

Allegations

First, the termination letter signed by Sheriff Kalvin Barrett details a live interview by Hamilton with local media where he allegedly “inappropriately and without authorization disclosed very specific information which could be used to identify a confidential informant.” It says those actions could have jeopardized the safety of the person and damaged both public and agency trust in Hamilton’s ability to keep information confidential.

Also during that interview, the document claims Hamilton inappropriately talked about open criminal cases he knew about because of his position within DCSO. It also claims he provided false information that could have impacted at least four active criminal cases.

The letter goes on to accuse Hamilton of making “derogatory public statements about the defendants” in a case, calling them “drug dealer pimp guys” which could compromise a defendant’s right to a fair trial.

“Making negative comments about citizens who we are supposed to serve damages our relationships in the community,” stated Barrett.

Not only does the document allege Hamilton talked negatively about defendants, but also about his colleagues in the sheriff’s office, claiming Hamilton said a deputy and two supervisors lied in reports during an investigation.

The document says Hamilton failed to investigate cases properly, including one involving a fatal drug overdose from September 1, 2022. It says Hamilton based his report on his opinion rather than firsthand knowledge and fact, and provided incomplete information.

“In addition, you failed to do a complete investigation of the overdose death and did not consult the District Attorney’s office for advice... Your official report will very likely complicate any further prosecution should a suspect be charged,” explained Barrett.

Another allegation is that Hamilton secretly recorded conversations with co-workers and supervisors while on duty at the Sheriff’s Office. While this isn’t a rule violation, the document characterizes this behavior as “ethically improper.”

Back on November 1, 2021, Hamilton was suspended for two days for unauthorized video recordings at work and sharing it via text message.

Hamilton signed the termination letter on March 2, 2023.

NBC15 has reached out to Hamilton for comment and will update this article with his response.

