FPD; Gunfire hits Fitchburg home while people were on the patio

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) – People were sitting on the patio of their Fitchburg townhouse late Monday night when gunfire erupted, striking their home and several nearby vehicles, the city’s police department reported.

Several people called 911 shortly before midnight, reporting hearing shots fired in the 2200 block of High Ridge Trail, the Fitchburg Police Dept. statement began. When officers searched the area, they found, in addition to the home, three vehicles in an apartment complex’s parking lot were damaged, it continued.

No one was in the vehicles at the time and no injuries were reported in the incident, according to the police department.

A suspect was located not long after the gunfire was first reported, the police department indicated. The man, whose name was not released, was still in custody at the time of the police statement.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, FPD added. Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the police department at 608-270-4300 or to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be left online at p3tips.com.

