Hundreds of students gather in Platteville for ‘Olympics of Civil Engineering’

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - College students from across the country competed in the national ASCE Civil Engineering Student Championships, including the Concrete Canoe Race at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

“It’s pretty exciting. This is sort of like the Olympic games of the civil engineering world,” said ASCE President-elect Marsia Geldert-Murphey.

ASCE watches concrete canoe race (Kevin Longley)

Over 200 students from 48 different universities were represented in the competition that took place from June 10-12. Events included a concrete canoe building and racing competition, a UESI surveying competition and a sustainable solutions competition where students had to design a new downtown.

“It’s a really great networking opportunity. For us in civil engineering, we work in teams. It’s not a solo business,” said Geldert-Murphey.

UW Madison competes in the concrete canoe competition. (Kevin Longley)

The winners of the events are as follows:

- Concrete Canoe: California Polytechnic State University. San Luis Obispo

- UESI Surveying Competition: Purdue University Northwest

- Sustainable Solutions Competition: Georgie Institute of Technology

“We cannot wait for them to graduate and start helping us. You know we just got that huge infrastructure bill, and our workforce is needed. So we at ASCE take it very seriously to mentor and grow our students so they’re ready to hit the ground running when they graduate,” said Geldert-Murphey.

