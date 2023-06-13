More funds allocated to heating low-income homes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly $50 million will go towards supplementing heating assistance to households that have previously received benefits, Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday.

This additional funding will come out of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program Block Grant funds to help more than 170,000 households, according to the release. The funding will provide an extra $279 per household on average – the total averaging $637.

The Evers Administration explained they are taking advantage of lower prices for propane and fuel oil and filling fuel tanks in the summer to prepare for winter.

“Making sure Wisconsinites can make ends meet and don’t have to choose between paying for their utilities and putting food on the table is the right thing to do,” Evers said in a statement.

Evers also mentioned that investments like these can build better economic stability for the state and ‘maintain our economy’s positive momentum.’

“Making these supplemental benefits available will reduce the energy burden of our low-income households by helping to pay for home energy costs incurred this past heating season while better positioning them for the future,” Kathy Blumenfeld, Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary said in the release.

The Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program eligibility is based on a household’s income and family size. See below for household income eligibility. For more information, visit the LIHEAP website.

WHEAP 60 Percent Wisconsin Median Income for Fiscal Year 2023 (2022-23)

Household Size One Month Income Annual Income 1 $2,675.25 $32,103 2 $3,498.42 $41,981 3 $4,321.58 $51,859 4 $5,144.83 $61,738 5 $5,968.00 $71,616 6 $6,791.17 $81,494 7 $6,945.50 $83,346 8 $7,099.83 $85,198

