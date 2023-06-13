MPD asks for help identifying battery suspect

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is asking the public for help Tuesday in identifying a suspect of a battery incident that happened earlier this month.

On June 4, the suspect pictured allegedly hit a woman in the back of her head and knocked her to the ground while getting off of a bus near East Towne Mall.

Anyone with information on the suspect is encouraged to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit a tip online.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.