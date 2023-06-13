MPD asks for help identifying battery suspect

The Madison Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect of a battery incident in early June.
The Madison Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect of a battery incident in early June.(Madison Police Department)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is asking the public for help Tuesday in identifying a suspect of a battery incident that happened earlier this month.

On June 4, the suspect pictured allegedly hit a woman in the back of her head and knocked her to the ground while getting off of a bus near East Towne Mall.

Anyone with information on the suspect is encouraged to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit a tip online.

