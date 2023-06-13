MPD investigating west side burglary, car stolen from garage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A car was stolen out of a garage on Madison’s west side before it was recovered by Madison police early Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched to the 9600 block of Tawny Acorn Dr. around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. A homeowner reported someone entering their garage through an open door before stealing a car, the MPD report stated.

Another agency briefly chased the stolen car near Mineral Point Road and Pioneer Road as the homeowner was able to track the car through a phone app. The car was found unoccupied and undamaged along the 5800 block of Balsam Road.

No arrests have been made yet and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at www.p3tips.com.

