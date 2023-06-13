MPD: Suspects in attempted theft flee police, continuously strike victim’s vehicle

Madison Police Department squad car
Madison Police Department squad car(NBC15)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department arrested and charged two people for attempting to steal a car and ramming into a driver Tuesday.

According to MPD, the two suspects tried to steal a vehicle on Piedmont Road. Officers responded to the scene, but the suspects fled.

Verona Police later saw the same suspects and tried to chase them, but the suspects got away. MPD officers spotted the car near Raymond Road and Verona Road, following the suspects from a distance.

Officials said the suspects began “ramming an innocent driver’s vehicle in the flex lane” before crashing.

MPD arrested the two suspects, who face charges of reckless property crimes and resisting.

