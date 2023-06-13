Suspect in Madison anti-abortion office firebombing files motion to dismiss

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man accused of firebombing a Madison anti-abortion office building last year has filed to dismiss the case, according to court documents.

Federal court documents show Hridndu Sankar Roychowdhury filed a motion to dismiss on June 6, arguing the accusation against him is unconstitutional. His attorney argues that the federal arson statute “exceeds Congress’s commerce clause power and violates the Tenth Amendment.”

Investigators believe Roychowdhury threw two Molotov cocktails into the Madison office of Wisconsin Family Action last May. The Madison man entered a not guilty plea in April to one count of attempting to cause damage by means of fire or an explosive.

One of the firebombs thrown into the anti-abortion group’s office failed to ignite; the other set a bookcase on fire. No one was in the office at the time. The message “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either” was found spray-painted on the building.

possible arson at Wisconsin Family Action (Marcus Aarsvold)

Police arrested Roychowdhury in a Boston airport earlier this year after investigators matched his DNA to samples from the crime scene. He had a one-way ticket to Guatemala, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

If convicted, Roychowdhury faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.