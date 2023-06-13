Taylor Schabusiness returns to court for hearing before trial

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman accused of killing and dismembering a man in Green Bay will be back in Brown County court on Tuesday.

More than a dozen motions are on the docket for Taylor Schabusiness. Defense attorneys and prosecutors are prepared for the hearing to last all day.

Prosecutors say she killed 24-year-old Shad Thyrion in February 2022. Investigators say by her own admission she choked him with a chain while they were having sex in his mother’s house, and then proceeded to sexually assault him and dismember him.

Schabusiness is scheduled to stand trial in July, but that could change depending on the outcome of some of these motions. Action 2 News will be in court to provide you with updates online and on-air.

