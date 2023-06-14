Bear spotted in downtown Eau Claire Wednesday

By WEAU Staff and JD Danielson
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - According to a Facebook post via the Eau Claire Police Department Facebook Page, a bear was spotted in downtown Eau Claire Wednesday.

The Facebook post, that includes video of the bear, states, “Yes you’re seeing this correctly. This morning a friendly bear made his way through downtown Eau Claire. He promptly threw 2 interceptions, fumbled a snap and continued on his way north.”

According to information from the Eau Claire Police Department, the bear was spotted in the 600 block of Water Street. Police say they received several calls regarding it. The first call was at 8:17 a.m. Wednesday morning and the video was shortly thereafter.

Following the initial sighting on Water Street, the bear made its way to Phoenix Park before departing the city limits.

Eau Claire Police Public Information Officer Josh Miller provided a statement on the bear’s whereabouts, as well as tips for future wild animal encounters.

“It kind of went all over downtown, actually,” Miller stated. “Like I said, a lot of people a lot of people saw it, so we got a lot of calls on it, but he eventually just kind of wandered off, and I haven’t heard from since. Obviously he should be avoided. I know the DNR will tell you to just back up slowly, you know, don’t approach it or anything. They’re generally not harmful. I mean, they want to avoid people as much as we want to avoid them.”

Both the Police Department and DNR emphasize caution and distance if confronted with wild animal encounters in the future.

