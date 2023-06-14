Brewers sign former Red Sox outfielder Raimel Tapia

Boston Red Sox center fielder Raimel Tapia motions to his bench to review a call during the...
Boston Red Sox center fielder Raimel Tapia motions to his bench to review a call during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Phoenix.(Matt York | AP Photo/Matt York)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Outfielder Raimel Tapia has signed with the Milwaukee Brewers just a few days after the Boston Red Sox released him.

Tapia was with the Brewers on Tuesday and took pregame batting practice on the field before their 7-5 loss at Minnesota. The Brewers made the signing official on Wednesday morning.

The Brewers also optioned infielder Abraham Toro to Triple-A Nashville and designated right-handed pitcher Cam Robinson for assignment.

The Red Sox had designated Tapia for assignment on June 5 and released him Sunday.

Tapia, 29, batted .264 with a .333 on-base percentage, one homer, 10 RBIs and six steals in 39 games with the Red Sox this season. He hit .265 with a .292 on-base percentage, seven homers, 52 RBIs and eight steals for the Toronto Blue Jays last year.

He played for the Colorado Rockies from 2016-21.

Tapia has a career .276 batting average, .318 on-base percentage, 27 homers and 198 RBIs in 606 games. He has 272 career starts in left field, 42 in right and 26 in center.

Toro, 26, had batted .500 with one homer and five RBIs in five games with Milwaukee.

Robinson, 23, was a combined 0-2 with an 8.55 ERA in 21 relief appearances this season with Nashville and Double-A Biloxi.

