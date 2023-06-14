Child hospitalized after being found unresponsive at Broadhead pool, police report

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A child was hospitalized after being found unresponsive at the Brodhead pool, police reported Wednesday.

The Brodhead Police Department responded just after 2 p.m. after receiving a call that a boy was unresponsive. Pool staff pulled the child out of the water and provided care immediately until first responders arrived.

Brodhead Area EMS took the child to a hospital for further care. The child’s current condition was not provided.

The Brodhead pool will be closed for the rest of the day, officials added. A Facebook post from the pool added that this meant swim lessons, adult swim and night open swim was all canceled for Wednesday. The pool is expected to reopen Thursday morning.

Brodhead Police Department, Fire District and EMS all responded to the pool.

