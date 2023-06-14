Day 3 begins in search for missing Reedsburg boy

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) – The search for a missing boy resumes in Sauk Co. on Wednesday with more eyes in the sky and nearly a dozen K9 units on the ground. The Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have been searching for James Yoblonski since Monday morning, when his family reported him and their vehicle missing.

Sheriff Chip Meister said Wednesday his teams planned to head out into the wooded areas near Baraboo Bluffs and a couple miles away from the westernmost portion of Devil’s Lake State Park and the northern part of the Sauk Prairie State Recreational Area with help from 10 K9s, two airplanes, and a Black Hawk helicopter.

Their search area has focused on that area since Monday when the Yoblonski family vehicle was found parked along Hwy. 12 and the boy’s phone was found across the street. Later, on that first day of searching, a campsite was found in the nearby woods.

The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski. (Scott Steinhorst | Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office)

A statewide missing endangered person alert issued Tuesday for Yoblonski, 13, described him as standing 5′11″ tall and weighing 120 lbs., with blue-green eyes, brown hair, and a scar on the back of his neck. When he was last seen, Yoblonski was wearing red shoes, blue jeans, a shirt, and a baseball hat.

The search Tuesday saw members of the Sheriff’s Office start early, around 6 a.m., and break into two teams. One of the teams searched near the campsite, while the other one headed south, Meister explained that morning. He pointed out the terrain in that area is rough and woods are very think, pointing out deputies could be six to eight feet away from each other and still not see the other person.

Meister revealed Monday night the family realized that, in addition to their van being taken, a handgun was missing from the home. Authorities have not determined for certain if Yoblanski has the weapon.

“He {the father} just noticed that there is a handgun missing from the house, so that was one of the reasons you saw us release the fire department, the civilian personnel, and then we asked for the neighboring county, Columbia County, to come and help with the search,” Meister said on Monday.

Members of the Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office search for James Yoblonski on Monday, June 12, 2023. (WMTV-TV/Colton Molesky)

Several law enforcement agencies from Columbia Co. and across the country had been part of Monday night’s operations, Meister noted. He explained the dense woods made their effort more difficult and helped lead to the decision to call off the search for the night on Monday with the plan to resume the next day.

Some people remained behind, however, and they stayed at the campsite, in case Yoblonski returned.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 608-355-4495.

While community members have not been asked to participate in the search, they are already rallying behind the effort and offering some supplies to help the Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday morning, the Sheriff’s Office posted onto its Facebook page a picture of a cart filled with snack foods along with bottled water and bottled beverages to keep search teams going and, in a separate post, thanked Pizza Ranch for its donation.

