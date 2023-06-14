Former McFarland president charged with child sex crime

McFARLAND, Wis. (WMTV) – A onetime village president in McFarland is facing a child sexual assault charge.

According to Dane Co. court records, Bradley Czebotar was charged Tuesday with a single count of first-degree child sexual assault of a person under 13 years old.

The criminal complaint against Czebotar, 74, alleges he knew the victim, who was born in 2015, and would approach her, offering to show her a “magic trick” at which time he would touch the young girl inappropriately. The witness who initially reported the incidents and the girl told investigators such encounters happened multiple times.

The complaint states the girl told an interviewer during a safe harbor session that Czebotar told her not to tell anyone, then adds, “she chose to tell because she thought that if she didn’t, it would get worse.”

According to the complaints, the allegations occurred in 2021 and 2022.

The Village of McFarland posted onto its Facebook page on Thursday that it learned of the allegations the previous day.

The post stated the allegations have to do with Czebotar’s actions as a private citizen and that his term with the village ended in April 2021. It noted the investigation is a criminal matter being investigated by the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Czebotar is due in court for his initial appearance on July 13. Court records show the charges were filed on June 12. They currently do not indicate that he has been arrested on the allegations. NBC15 News has reached out to the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office to find out if a warrant has been issued.

