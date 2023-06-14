Gas leak forces evacuation on Madison’s near east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A gas leak Wednesday morning forced an evacuation of multiple buildings on Madison’s near east side and firefighters are asking people to avoid the area while they ensure the scene is safe.

According to the Madison Fire Dept., the leak was reported in the 3800 block of Atwood Ave. around 7:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the fire department said that the leak itself has been handled; however, a puncture was detected in the gas line.

MG&E crews have responded and are releasing the gas.

The leak spurred an evacuation of a 300-foot radius around the leak, according to the fire department. Inbound traffic on Atwood Ave. has been blocked off and buses are being diverted, the MFD statement indicated.

As of 9:30 a.m., people are asked to find alternate routes and avoid the area.

