Hazy Skies Through Tomorrow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today’s air quality has been on the decline since this morning. By this afternoon Madison was at an air quality index of 134, which is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. This is all associated with another push of Canadian wildfire smoke into our area. For central and northern Wisconsin, an Air Quality Alert has been issued valid through tomorrow and that includes Juneau, Adams, Marquette and Green Lake Counties. Tomorrow’s air quality could be as bad or worse.

Yesterday’s rain only brought less than a tenth of an inch here to Madison. While there is a chance of seeing showers and a possible thunderstorms, most of that is expected for southeastern Wisconsin and will likely only give us a quick shower of precipitation.

As we look toward the rest of the week and even next week, a blocking pattern is expected to be set up with a large area of high pressure sitting to our east. This will keep us mostly dry for the next 10 days and act as a buffer and a means of diverting any systems coming out of the plains. There will be a chance that when these systems try to make it through, we could see a small chance of precipitation. But for the most part we are expecting to stay drier than average through much of the rest of the month. This will continue to impact our drought situation, and likely to worsen it. As of today we are down 1.35″ for the month of June, and that’s on top of the deficit of 3+” we had at the end of May.

