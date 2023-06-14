Health officials report increased risk of drug overdose in Dane Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Drug-related overdoses have been trending higher in Dane County since the last alert in late May, officials say.

In Dane County, within 24 hours, six people overdosed and two died, according to Public Health Madison & Dane County.

Officials do not know the reason for the spike at this time.

PHMDC provided how to sign up for an overdose spike alert and more information on what can cause a spike on its website.

