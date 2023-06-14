“I’m disgusting” | Monroe man accused of sexually assaulting young girl

MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) – A Monroe man allegedly acknowledged sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl in the tent where she and her brother were going to spend the night, a criminal complaint shows, quoting him saying he “wished he could take everything back and I’m disgusting.”

Andrew Swanston is charged in Green County with first-degree sexual assault of a child under 12 and first-degree child sexual assault, court records show. On Wednesday, he appeared in court for his initial appearance, after which he was released on a $50,000 signature bond. He is due back in court for his preliminary hearing next Wednesday.

Swanston, 32, had worked for the Monroe School District as an hourly employee, the district confirmed. According to its district administrator, his last day was June 7, the same day as the alleged assault.

Investigators sat down with the young girl two days later and she told them how she and her brother were in the tent at Swanston’s home, and he came in to join them, the complaint detailed. She said that Swantson had been golfing and his significant other had brought him home. According to the complaint, the victim said she, Swantson, and her brother fell asleep together and, when she awoke, he was assaulting her.

According to the complaint, when investigators approached Swanston after the interview, he initially said he did not sleep in the tent, but also claimed he had too much to drink that night and had blacked out.

Later in the conversation, once they had moved to the garage and were out of earshot of the neighbors, Swanston allegedly admitted she was right about what happened, the complaint continued. Prosecutors added it was at that point he called himself “disgusting” and claimed it would not have happened if he had not been drinking.

