Jets add former Packers safety Adrian Amos on 1-year deal

Adrian Amos practices at Packers training camp 2022.
Adrian Amos practices at Packers training camp 2022.(WBAY-TV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The New York Jets signed former Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos to a one-year deal Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Amos gives the Jets’ secondary more veteran experience and becomes the latest former Packers player to head to New York, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The deal is reportedly worth as much as $4 million.

Amos gives New York seven former Packers who played with Rodgers in Green Bay. That list also includes backup quarterback Tim Boyle, wide receivers Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Malik Taylor and offensive linemen Billy Turner and Adam Pankey.

Amos played the past four seasons with the Packers after spending his first four in the NFL with the Chicago Bears. He has started every game the past five seasons with 122 starts in his eight-year career since being selected by Chicago in the fifth round of the 2015 draft out of Penn State.

The Jets now have three safeties with extensive starting experience, with Amos joining Jordan Whitehead — a starter last season after being signed as a free agent — and Chuck Clark, who was acquired from Baltimore this offseason.

New York also has Ashtyn Davis and youngsters Tony Adams, Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Trey Dean and Marquis Waters at the position. Veteran Will Parks was released last Thursday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salon closure leaves brides and employees scrambling during wedding season
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.) appears in Chippewa Falls, Wis. to discuss the FARM Act on Feb. 10,...
Flavored milk mandate pushed by WI GOP congressmembers
Lemon Berry Layer Cake and Dark Chocolate PB Crunch will be added to the Culver's custard menu.
Culver’s announces new summer custard flavors
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
MISSING: Sauk County 13-year-old boy not found after a day of searching

Latest News

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., center, celebrates after the team won the NBA...
Nuggets take home 1st NBA title in rugged 94-89 win over Heat
Former Cuba City boys basketball coach Jerry Petitgoue reaches 1,000 career wins with a 91-69...
Cuba City’s Jerry Petitgoue to receive Hometown Hero Award
FILE - Milwaukee Brewers' Luke Voit is greeted by a teammate after scoring during the second...
Luke Voit signs minor league contract with Mets after Brewers release
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) before an NFL football game against the Oakland...
Texans adding J.J. Watt to its Ring of Honor