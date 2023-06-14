Madison Police Dept. searching for missing teen

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are searching for a 17-year-old Madison girl who was last seen Tuesday morning on the city’s southwest side.

Madison Police Department stated Mauizio Chavarria was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday walking away from her home on the 8300 block of Flagstone Drive.

Officials described her as being 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, and having black-shoulder length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green hip-length summer jacket and pajama pants. The report noted she goes by nicknames that include Marley, Najeeb and Mel.

Anyone who sees her should call MPD at 608-255-2345.

