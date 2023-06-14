MPD investigates several storage unit burglaries

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department is investigating a number of burglaries at storage units in the city.

The agency described the burglaries, which have happened over the past two months, saying suspects have cut locks open, forced their way into storage units, or gotten into the units by climbing through walls and ceilings. MPD noted items such jewelry, photographs and family records, have all been stolen.

Police arrested a suspect late last month after a reported burglary at a storage unit on the 1900 block of Aberg Avenue. Staff told police they saw the man trying to break into several units. MPD indicated it was investigating to see if the suspect in this case is connected to any other burglaries. It also noted other charges and arrests are possible.

On May 11, police reported one of the owners of American Mini Warehouses on the city’s east side spotted a suspect checking out security cameras. Officers arrested the suspect on charges of burglary, possession of burglarious tools, trespassing and felony bail jumping.

MPD’s Burglary Crime Unit reminded residents to check their storage units often, lock up any keys to the unit and keep track of what items are inside. People should also write down the serial number of any electronics, appliances, tools and vehicles inside of the storage unit.

