Pet of the Week: Meet Archer!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - So many pets out there are still in need of a home, including Archer, this week’s Pet of the Week!

Archer is a one-year-old male, mixed breed with lots of personality! He is a social dog who loves road trips.

Archer’s current home is at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin. Anyone interested in adopting Archer can learn more information on the shelter’s website.

