Plane crash reported in Watertown

Authorities respond to a reported plane crash in Watertown, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, June 14,...
Authorities respond to a reported plane crash in Watertown, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.(Submitted)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) – Emergency crews are responding to reports of a plane crash in Watertown.

Dispatchers in Jefferson Co. confirmed that authorities have responded to the scene, near Brandt Quirk Park, in the 800 block of Carriage Hill Drive. The entire park has been closed off.

One witness, Elaine Wilkinson, said she heard a loud noise and her house shook.

Pictures sent to NBC15 News soon after the crash show police tape strung between the goals of soccer posts at the park. They images do not provide a clear shot of the crash, though.

Authorities respond to a reported plane crash in Watertown, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, June 14,...
Authorities respond to a reported plane crash in Watertown, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.(Submitted)

Few details are known about the incident, including the size of the plane involved or if anyone was injured in the incident.

This is a breaking news story. NBC15 News has dispatched a crew and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salon closure leaves brides and employees scrambling during wedding season
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.) appears in Chippewa Falls, Wis. to discuss the FARM Act on Feb. 10,...
Flavored milk mandate pushed by WI GOP congressmembers
Lemon Berry Layer Cake and Dark Chocolate PB Crunch will be added to the Culver's custard menu.
Culver’s announces new summer custard flavors
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
MISSING: Sauk County 13-year-old boy not found after a day of searching

Latest News

Gas leak forces evacuation on Madison’s near east side
Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa (4) celebrates as he runs to home plate with third base coach...
Correa’s 2-run HR for Twins caps 4-run 9th vs. Brewers closer Williams
FILE - Buildings stand in the Milwaukee skyline on Sept. 6, 2022, in Milwaukee. A plan to...
Milwaukee bankruptcy avoidance plan up for approval in Wisconsin Legislature
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Day 3 begins in search for missing Reedsburg boy