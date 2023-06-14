Plane crash reported in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) – Emergency crews are responding to reports of a plane crash in Watertown.

Dispatchers in Jefferson Co. confirmed that authorities have responded to the scene, near Brandt Quirk Park, in the 800 block of Carriage Hill Drive. The entire park has been closed off.

One witness, Elaine Wilkinson, said she heard a loud noise and her house shook.

Pictures sent to NBC15 News soon after the crash show police tape strung between the goals of soccer posts at the park. They images do not provide a clear shot of the crash, though.

Authorities respond to a reported plane crash in Watertown, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (Submitted)

Few details are known about the incident, including the size of the plane involved or if anyone was injured in the incident.

This is a breaking news story. NBC15 News has dispatched a crew and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

