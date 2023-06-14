Proposed Wisconsin alcohol legislation upsets wedding barn owners

Your Health - Alcohol and Cancer
Your Health - Alcohol and Cancer
By Jason Zimmerman and WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Republican state lawmakers held a public hearing at the capitol Tuesday over proposed legislation attempting to overhaul the state’s alcohol laws.

The changes would impact craft brewers, wineries, and distributors, who are speaking out in support. But there’s also opposition from wedding barn owners.

At Homestead Meadows, owner Steve Nagy has been hosting weddings in Outagamie County for more than 40 years, but says if a bill introduced last week by state Republicans becomes law, it would crush his business model. He was among the many to speak out during a committee hearing on the matter Tuesday afternoon in Madison.

“I’m telling you this bill has some great stuff in it, and I support some of it, but as it relates to wedding barns don’t support it and I think if you really look at it, you won’t either,” Steve Nagy said.

Nagy says the part of the bill he’s against requires wedding barn owners to obtain a Class B liquor license and if they don’t, they can only host six events a year, and no more than one per month.

Right now, it’s up to the wedding party to contract with an approved vendor to provide alcohol they pay to be on the site.

“Wedding barns don’t want to sell alcohol. We’re not looking to sell alcohol,” said Nagy. “What viable business can be in business six days a year and one day a month? That’s ridiculous […] If you do pass this, this is an extermination bill.”

Those supporting the legislation say it’s about better oversight.

“They serve, and they’re not serving with a licensed server. These are the wedding owners which, and I’m not calling anybody out, but I mean this is what happens and there is going to be an accident and somebody is going to get killed,” said Rep. Micheal Schraa, (R) Oshkosh.

Other provisions of the bill would create a special division in the Department of Revenue to better enforce laws, regarding alcohol sales and consumption. It would also allow craft brewers to sell their product without having a tap room, and wineries would be able to stay open as late as bars, leveling the playing field.

The governor has been involved in the negotiations, but hasn’t said publicly, whether it’s something he would sign into law, if it hits his desk.

A hearing in Madison Tuesday addressed proposed legislation that would overhaul the state's alcohol laws and lead to stricter enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salon closure leaves brides and employees scrambling during wedding season
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.) appears in Chippewa Falls, Wis. to discuss the FARM Act on Feb. 10,...
Flavored milk mandate pushed by WI GOP congressmembers
Lemon Berry Layer Cake and Dark Chocolate PB Crunch will be added to the Culver's custard menu.
Culver’s announces new summer custard flavors
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
MISSING: Sauk County 13-year-old boy not found after a day of searching

Latest News

Gas leak forces evacuation on Madison’s near east side
Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa (4) celebrates as he runs to home plate with third base coach...
Correa’s 2-run HR for Twins caps 4-run 9th vs. Brewers closer Williams
FILE - Buildings stand in the Milwaukee skyline on Sept. 6, 2022, in Milwaukee. A plan to...
Milwaukee bankruptcy avoidance plan up for approval in Wisconsin Legislature
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Day 3 begins in search for missing Reedsburg boy
Sunshine and mild temperatures return to the region.
Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures Return