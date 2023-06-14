Sunshine Makes A Return

Small Rain Chances

Plenty of Sunshine

Smoky Skies Possible

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The gloomy conditions start to push out for the middle of the week taking our chances of widespread beneficial rainfall with it. While there may be a spotty shower through the end of the week, most places will remain dry. Our next best chance of showers and storms will arrive for our Father’s Day weekend. Temperatures will be fairly seasonable through the extended period with highs on either side of 80 degrees.

What’s Coming Up...

Scattered showers tonight, especially east of Madison. Lows into the middle 50s with a light northerly wind. Partly to mostly sunny Wednesday with a spotty afternoon or evening shower. Warmer with highs around 80 degrees. Light northerly winds. Partly cloudy Wednesday night with lows around 60 degrees. Similar conditions Thursday with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will once again be around 80 degrees. A little more sunshine as we wrap up the workweek Friday. Highs still around 80 degrees.

Looking Ahead...

Storm chances remain for the weekend but are lower than forecast over the past few days. The best chance looks to be on Sunday which could impact Father’s Day plans. Highs will be into the lower 80s. Sunshine and warming temperatures into next week will get us back to the middle 80s.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.