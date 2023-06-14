Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures Return

More Sun for Thursday & Friday

Above Average Temperatures

Above -Average Weekend Temperature

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure will move out of the region today. In its wake, plenty of sunshine is expected across the western Great Lakes as high pressure begins to take over. This ridge will keep sunshine and warm temperatures over the region for the next several days. Highs will be reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s during this period. Average highs are in the middle 70s for this time of the year.

What’s Coming Up...

The weekend forecast is looking better. Saturday will be dry with lots of sunshine. Warmer temperatures can be expected with highs in the lower to middle 80s Saturday and in the middle 80s on Sunday. There is a chance of scattered afternoon showers on Sunday.

Quiet and warm conditions will continue into next week.

Looking Ahead...

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 81. Wind: N 5.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 60. Wind: S 5.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 79.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 79.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.