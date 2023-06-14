U.S. Paralympics Cycling Time Trials being held in Rock Prairie

US Paracycling, Ostend World Cup Time Trial, 04 May 2023.
US Paracycling, Ostend World Cup Time Trial, 04 May 2023.(Casey B. Gibson | Photo by Casey B. Gibson. Courtesy U.S. Paralympics)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -The Rock Prairie 2023 U.S. Paralympics Cycling Time Trial will be held in northern Rock County Wednesday June 14.

Organizers say the time trial will bring athletes from around the world to compete in this new cycling event. The course encompasses a 10.2 mile trek beginning from the grounds of Rock Prairie Presbyterian Church in Janesville. A course map can be viewed at here.

It is expected that 60 to 100 Para athletes will compete in the 12 different categories/divisions and include two-wheel bicycle, tricycle, handcycle and tandem cyclist.

The race serves as a selection event for the 2023 UCI Para-Cycling Road World Championships, which will take place in August in Glasgow, Scotland.

The cycling time trial event is just one of many events at the Paralympics, where athletes compete in a variety of sports including athletics, swimming, wheelchair basketball, and many more.

