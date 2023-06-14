Verona HS security director accused of striking student

Jun. 14, 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The director of security and crisis management at Verona Area High School is accused of physical abuse to a child after a physical altercation with a student last month, the city’s police department revealed Wednesday.

The Verona Police Department went to the high school on Friday, May 18, after receiving the report of a disruptive student who was allegedly being physical with security staff. According to police, security staff detained the student and the security director reported being bitten by the 17-year-old.

VPD investigated and determined the security director allegedly hit the teen in the head and was the one to initiate the physical contact. The police department stated that striking the teen was not legally justified and was considered an assault. Neither the school district nor the police department would name the security director.

The police department asked the District Attorney’s Office to review the case. The DA’s Office filed a charge of physical abuse to a child.

VPD added that the school district has been responsive and cooperative during the investigation and is conducting its own investigation. Verona Area School District confirmed the employee was placed on leave immediately and is currently on unpaid leave. The district noted that because it is a personnel matter, it cannot provide any additional information.

“The VASD does not condone initiating physical force between staff and students,” the district said. “Use of physical force should be a last resort, and only used to protect or prevent injury or harm to others or self. Since the incident occurred, VASD has been working with all of those who were involved to move forward in a productive manner.”

VASD said no other students or staff were nearby when the incident happened. The district added that its deputy superintendent is currently in charge of any safety and security management.

