Wisconsin DNR remind residents to prevent spread of invasive species

(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding residents of ways to avoid spreading invasive plants and animals on land and in water.

According to the DNR, invasive species include nonnative plants, animals and diseases that often harm Wisconsin’s environment and ecology.

Per state law, it is illegal to possess, transport, transfer or introduce certain invasive species without a permit. A species’ degree of harm they cause to people, the environment, ecology and the economy are factors that determine if it is restricted or completely prohibited.

The DNR is offering the following tips to curb the spread of invasive species:

  • Clean mud and dirt from shoes and remove seeds and burs from clothes before visiting other places.
  • Use local firewood to prevent moving invasive pests to new areas.
  • Clean off recreational equipment and gear before fishing and boating.
  • Drain water from and wash gear with 140-degree water or steam prior to leaving a location. The DNR notes that drying gear for five or more days further helps destroy aquatic invasive species.
  • Plant native plants to promote pollinators, birds and other wildlife.
  • Keep an eye out for and report problem plants, such as purple loosestrife, hairy willow herb, butterfly dock, yellow iris, nonnative phragmites, lesser celandine, water hyacinth, water lettuce and frogbit.

