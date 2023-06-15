Beloit police details large amounts of drugs found in home

Jarman "Heavy" Green
Jarman "Heavy" Green(Beloit Police Department)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) – A Beloit man who already faces nearly 20 charges in North Carolina was arrested in Illinois as the city’s police department teamed up with its counterparts across the state line to take him into custody.

The suspect, identified as Jarman Green, was wanted in Beloit on counts of felony fleeing and manufacturing/delivering cocaine, according to the Beloit Police Department. Green, who BPD noted also goes by ‘Heavy,’ is also wanted for allegedly delivering heroin in High Point, North Carolina, and faces 18 more charges in nearby Greensboro, North Carolina.

A slew of hard drugs was allegedly found in Green’s home on Eighth Street, in Beloit, the police statement noted. BPD highlighted that 45.53 grams of fentanyl allegedly found by pointing out the Drug Enforcement Agency considers just two milligrams a potentially lethal dose. The quantity found at Green’s home is more than 22,000 times that amount.

On top of the fentanyl, investigators also reported finding more than 63 grams of crack cocaine and 23 grams of heroin as well as approximately 20 grams of marijuana. Beyond the drugs, two guns – one of which had been stolen – were also found, the statement noted.

Green, 39, is being held in Illinois and faces extradition to both Wisconsin and North Carolina.

