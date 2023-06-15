Dodge Co. park aims to preserve indigenous effigy mounds

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - Dozens of indigenous effigy mounds in Dodge County were said to be from around 800 to 1200 AD.

Between 37 and 50 effigy mounds still lie at Nitschke Mounds Park, but many people like Michael Belongie hope to preserve the mounds and protect the sacred lands.

“The native people were much more respectful of ‘This is our planet this is our life, We must treat it with reverence.’ And that was not something that was respected as we entered the 19th and 20th century,” Belongie, one of the organizers of the Honoring Indigenous Effigy Mounds event on Wednesday, said.

Belongie said his goal for this project is to be inclusive by having indigenous and aboriginal people presenting and sharing their stories at the event.

“That is what this Nitschke Mounds is about. It is a story that for whatever good reason, it was a good reason, it was preserved and now we can retroactively come back and see ‘Oh, so this is what we’re seeing,’” he said.

Nearly 100 people attended the gathering to learn more about how they can preserve the land at Nitschke Mounds Park.

“I think today there was a great sense of welcome and a dialogue beginning,” Belongie said.

For people who walk through the park, Belongie and others hope they realize that these mounds are meant to be preserved and that the conversations should continue about preserving this sacred piece of history in our backyard.

The keynote speaker for the event was Chloris Lowe Jr., twice past president of the Ho-Chunk Nation.

