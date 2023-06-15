Drought Continues to Grow

Air quality begins to improve

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today again started with some smokey and hazy air across the region. Fortunately, models had predicted that it would be worse air than yesterday afternoon, but Air Quality Index values began in the moderate range after sunrise, rather than the unhealthier ranges. This is still not ideal, but it does mean that the atmosphere should clear out earlier than expected and we’ll be back down to the healthier range by evening.

Highs today only reached into the lower 70s, below average, mostly due to the smoke in the air helping to deflect some of the sunshine. Sky conditions were mostly sunny and that will continue to stay the same into the beginning of the weekend. Temperatures will continue to rise and by Sunday we’ll be in the lower 80s and by next week into the mid to upper 80s.

The other big story of the day is our drought situation. The lack of rain has only worsened our overall condition. Last week 25% of our state was under moderate drought. This week that has increased substantially and is now at 46%. This now incorporates all of our viewing area as well as counties in the northwest of the state. The forecast is not looking encouraging. Over the next 7 to 10 days, rainfall is expected to be very minimal, and we will likely see the drought trend continue to get worse into the rest of June.

