Hazy Sunshine Today

Unhealthy Air Quality

Above Average Temperatures this Weekend

Even a Little Warmer Next Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A weak cold front will move through southern Wisconsin and head off to the south of the region today. In its wake, plenty of sunshine is expected in the days to come across the western Great Lakes as high pressure begins to take over. Highs will be reaching the upper 70s today and tomorrow. Average highs are in the middle 70s for this time of the year.

What’s Coming Up...

Air quality will once again be an issue today as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to push into the region. An Air Quality Alert has been posted for all of southern Wisconsin through noon today.

The weekend forecast is looking better. Saturday will be dry with lots of sunshine. Warmer temperatures can be expected with highs in the middle 80s Saturday and Sunday. There is a chance of an isolated afternoon shower on Sunday.

Quiet and warm conditions will continue into next week.

Looking Ahead...

Today: Partly sunny and hazy. High: 77. Wind: N 5-10.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 60. Wind: NE 5-10.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 77.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 84.

