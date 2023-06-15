Hazy Sunshine Today

An Air Quality Alert is in Effect
Hazy sunshine and mild temperatures today.
Hazy sunshine and mild temperatures today.(wmtv)
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Unhealthy Air Quality
  • Above Average Temperatures this Weekend
  • Even a Little Warmer Next Week
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A weak cold front will move through southern Wisconsin and head off to the south of the region today. In its wake, plenty of sunshine is expected in the days to come across the western Great Lakes as high pressure begins to take over. Highs will be reaching the upper 70s today and tomorrow. Average highs are in the middle 70s for this time of the year.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Air quality will once again be an issue today as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to push into the region. An Air Quality Alert has been posted for all of southern Wisconsin through noon today.

The weekend forecast is looking better. Saturday will be dry with lots of sunshine. Warmer temperatures can be expected with highs in the middle 80s Saturday and Sunday. There is a chance of an isolated afternoon shower on Sunday.

Quiet and warm conditions will continue into next week.

Looking Ahead...

Today: Partly sunny and hazy. High: 77. Wind: N 5-10.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 60. Wind: NE 5-10.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 77.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 84.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salon closure leaves brides and employees scrambling during wedding season
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Emergency crews responded to a plane crash at Brandt/Quirk Park, on June 14, 2023.
At least one dead in Watertown plane crash
Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.) appears in Chippewa Falls, Wis. to discuss the FARM Act on Feb. 10,...
Flavored milk mandate pushed by WI GOP congressmembers
Lemon Berry Layer Cake and Dark Chocolate PB Crunch will be added to the Culver's custard menu.
Culver’s announces new summer custard flavors

Latest News

Canadian Wildfire Smoke is Back
Hazy Skies Through Tomorrow
Air Quality Worsens
Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures Return
Sunshine and mild temperatures return to the region.
Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures Return