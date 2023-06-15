Ithaca pulls off huge comeback to win state crown

By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Ithaca Bulldogs needed eight runs to win the state championship. They only had nine outs to get them and they needed every one.

First baseman Ethan Cockroft came to bat in one of those moments every kid who ever picked up a bat dreams of: bottom of the ninth, two down, tie score, and the winning run on second base. A crack of the bat and a shot to left-center and Cockroft completed an improbable comeback for the team from Richland County and sent them home with the WIAA Division 4 title.

A five-run third in which Ithaca had committed two errors had propelled Pecatonica to a 7-0 lead after four-and-a-half innings. With two relief innings of hitless ball from Lincoln Manning, Ithaca seized on their chance in the bottom of the fifth, with their first run of the game. Three more in the sixth made it closer, but the Bulldogs still needed four runs to bring home the championship crown.

Still down by a run in the seventh inning, a throwing error on a fielder’s choice play allowed the tying run to score and the winning run to reach scoring position. That brought Cockroft to the plate and set up a story he will probably tell a time or two in the coming years.

While Ithaca’s comeback was storybook, their run to the championship game had a bit of a Cinderella feel too. The Bulldogs finished the year with a 10-4 conference record (21-7 overall), leaving them in the Ridge and Valley Conference.

Although they were edged in the end, Pecatonica strung together an impressive season that saw them dominate the Six Rivers – East conference, going undefeated and outscoring their conference opponents by a ten to one margin in the games they faced off. With just a single blemish on their 23-1 overall record going into the game, the team sat atop the Division 4 rankings, according to MaxPreps.

