Madison felon sentenced to 27 months for firearm possession

(MGN)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison felon was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison Thursday for having a gun during an incident in February of 2022, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Anthony Bailey, 33, was prohibited from owning a firearm due to two felonies in 2008 and 2010, but when Fitchburg police found him fighting with his girlfriend in the street, he admitted to having a loaded Glock gun with him, the DOJ explained.

An officer came upon the fight when FPD responded to a noise complaint on February 6, 2022.

Bailey pleaded guilty to his charge on March 20, 2023. The judge told Bailey that his sentence was based on the fact that he committed a new crime after missing a court hearing for this case, the Justice Department said.

Following his 27 months in federal prison, Bailey will face a 3-year term of supervised release.

