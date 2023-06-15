Madison Police Dept. searching for missing 46-year-old man

A statewide missing endangered person alert was released for Cody Macartney.
A statewide missing endangered person alert was released for Cody Macartney.(Madison Police Department)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department is searching for a missing 46-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

A statewide missing endangered person alert was released for Cody Macartney, who was last seen around 2:45 p.m. near Tenney Park, near the 1300 block of Sherman Avenue.

The alert described Macartney as being 5-foot-9-inches tall, weighing about 190 pounds and having brown hair with blue eyes. He was likely wearing a baseball cap, sunglasses, a t-shirt, khaki shorts and deck shoes.

Anyone who finds him was asked to call 911.

