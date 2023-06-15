Madison West Side apartment fire marks city’s 8th “sprinkler save” this year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Fire Department credited an automatic sprinkler with saving the day when the garbage area of a Madison West Side apartment building caught fire. MFD said this shows why sprinklers are an important safety device in people’s homes.

The fire, at the 600 block of Sand Pearl Lane, marks the eighth “sprinkler save” in Madison this year, MFD says.

Firefighters reported to the apartment building when a resident reported smoke in an apartment.

A dumpster had caught fire in the basement of the building, but it was contained by the sprinkler system until firefighters arrived.

The fire department said the crew on scene rolled the dumpster outside and filled it with water to prevent reignition.

While sprinklers may not fully extinguish a fire, they are effective in containing it until firefighters arrive, keeping residents safe, MFD said.

Sprinklers are required in residential buildings with 3 or more units, but not in individual homes. MFD expects more automatic sprinklers to be installed in newer homes, leading to more sprinkler saves.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.