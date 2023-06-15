Middleton school district concludes football program investigation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Middleton Cross Plains Area School District has concluded its investigation into allegations of bullying and harassment in the high school football program, district leaders told families Thursday.

Superintendent Dr. Dana Monogue and School Board President Sheila Hibner said in the joint message that the past few months have served as a period of reflection for measures to take going forward.

While the letter did not address what the result of the investigation was, a press release sent out by the district later Thursday afternoon said it could not give specific information about student disciplinary issues due to privacy concerns and restrictions.

The district’s release outlined what steps the high school and it will take to provide a safe and inclusive environment for student athletes.

MCPASD explained curriculum around bullying, harassment, and hate speech for kindergarten through twelfth grade will be strengthened, and families will be educated as well. Coaches and advisors will also receive increased training on these topics, including hazing, and how to prevent them. The district will also focus on continued leadership development for both students and coaching staff.

Locker room supervision protocols will be reinforced to ensure a safe environment, according to the district.

Finally, the district stated there will be “respect roundtables” held multiple times a year at the high school, where students will speak and listen to one another.

Athletics Director Jamie Sims said he is dedicated to the wellbeing of students.

“My top priority is to ensure a safe and inclusive environment for all of our students,” Sims said. “They hold a special place in my heart, and I am devoted to seeing our programs flourish and positively impact their lives.”

The investigation was prompted following allegations of harassment and bullying in the high school football program. A 22-page report from the Middleton Police Department detailing the allegations was turned over to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office in February. NBC15 reached out to the district attorney’s office Thursday for an update on its review of the report.

MCPASD announced in April that Coach Joe Poehls and Coach Tim Simon were appointed as interim co-head coaches following Jason Pertzborn’s resignation in January. The district noted leadership for the 2024-25 football season would be determined later on.

