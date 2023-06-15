MPD: Key fob thwarted suspect’s attempt to steal vehicle

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who attempted to steal a running car on Madison’s east side was thwarted because the vehicle’s key fob was too far away, Madison Police Department stated.

The Madison Police Department explained in an incident report that a suspect got inside of a parked vehicle while it was running Tuesday night on the city’s east side. The suspect couldn’t drive away with the key fob being too far away, so he took off running.

The woman whose car the suspect attempted to steal jumped into her vehicle and chased him, the report continued. MPD said the woman stopped pursuing the suspect when she heard gunshots.

Police responded around 9 p.m. to the 200 block of Crystal Lane and noted the woman was not hurt. No arrests have been made and MPD indicated the investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information on the attempted robbery was asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-2014 or submit a tip online. p3tips.com

