‘Paddle in the Parks’ offers kayak tour of Dane Co. waterways

Dane County is hosting a series of events this summer for people who love kayaking and canoeing to explore the county’s beautiful waterways.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Paddle in the Parks is a series of events where canoe enthusiasts can join others in rowing down the Yahara River, Black Earth Creek, Koshkonong Creek, or Upper Sugar River, organizers explained.

The county has set up six days for Paddle in the Parks:

DateRiverStartEnd
June 8Yahara RiverBabcockFish Camp
June 15Koshkonong CreekCambridgeRockdale
June 29Upper Sugar RiverHwy 69Mill Park, Paoli
August 3Black Earth CreelOlson RdHudson Rd
August 17Yahara RiverLaFollette DamStoughton
August 24Upper Sugar RiverHwy 69Mill Park, Paoli

People who bring their own canoe or kayak to Paddle in the Parks can join other paddlers for free at any of the six events, organizers said. Otherwise, each canoe is rentable for $20, no matter how many people are using it.

