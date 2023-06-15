‘Paddle in the Parks’ offers kayak tour of Dane Co. waterways

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County is hosting a series of events this summer for people who love kayaking and canoeing to explore the county’s beautiful waterways.

Paddle in the Parks is a series of events where canoe enthusiasts can join others in rowing down the Yahara River, Black Earth Creek, Koshkonong Creek, or Upper Sugar River, organizers explained.

The county has set up six days for Paddle in the Parks:

Date River Start End June 8 Yahara River Babcock Fish Camp June 15 Koshkonong Creek Cambridge Rockdale June 29 Upper Sugar River Hwy 69 Mill Park, Paoli August 3 Black Earth Creel Olson Rd Hudson Rd August 17 Yahara River LaFollette Dam Stoughton August 24 Upper Sugar River Hwy 69 Mill Park, Paoli

People who bring their own canoe or kayak to Paddle in the Parks can join other paddlers for free at any of the six events, organizers said. Otherwise, each canoe is rentable for $20, no matter how many people are using it.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.