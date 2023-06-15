Platteville man arrested after Grant Co. chase

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Grant County deputy arrested a 24-year-old Platteville man Tuesday after he led officials on a high-speed chase, the sheriff’s office stated.

While working on a seat belt enforcement grant just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, a Grant County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw a 2020 Jeep Cherokee going almost double the speed limit in a 25 mph zone on County Road F in Stitzer, in Liberty Township. The deputy attempted to stop the Jeep, but the driver allegedly sped away and passed another vehicle in a no passing zone.

The deputy chased the driver, reporting speeds hit around 100 mph while they were going north on County Road F near Highway 18. The deputy asked Fennimore Police Department for help with the stop and officers headed to the intersection of County Road F and Highway 18, where the Jeep came to a halt.

The 24-year-old driver faces charges of eluding, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officials arrested him on a probation violation and took him to the Grant County jail.

The sheriff’s office noted he will be cited for speeding 42 mph in a 25 mph zone, passing in a no passing zone and operating after revocation.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.