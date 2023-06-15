Sauk Co. businesses rally to help deputies looking for missing boy

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) – The Sauk Co. community continues pitching in to help the dozens of deputies who have spent hours on end this week combing through the densely wooded area near Devil’s Lake State Park to find a rural Reedsburg boy who has been missing since Monday morning.

Since sharing a picture of a cart filled with snacks and beverages meant for search teams, the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office has posted several times about the ways the community has offered a hand. The search for James Yoblonski resumed Thursday, with 80 to 90 deputies returning to the woods located along Hwy. 12, near Baraboo Bluffs, Sheriff Chip Meister said.

Supporting the scores of people involved is its own giant task, with many moving parts, which is where the community’s support has come in.

On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office went through all the ways local businesses have helped out, from Lamers Bus Co. transporting deputies to the search location, to Jay’s Power Center offering them the UTVs they need. Ski Hi Apple Orchard and Viking Village Foods provided breakfast and lunch, respectively, to keep the search teams fed.

A veterinarian from Irongate Equine Clinic has also been staying on scene to care for the K-9 units who are accompanying each of the eight or nine search teams. Raw Rations gave supplements, among other supplies, to keep the K-9 teams hydrated, the Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Pizza Ranch was also there a day earlier with a food donation for searchers.

The task for those rescue teams is made tougher by the terrain they have had to navigate through the woods, Meister explained Tuesday. He pointed out the terrain in that area is rough and woods are very thick, saying deputies could be six to eight feet away from each other and still not know the other person is there.

The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office has been searching for Yoblonski since around 9 a.m. on Monday when his family reported he and the family vehicle were missing. The vehicle and the teen’s phone were found that day near where the search area has been established. Authorities report they also located a campsite nearby.

The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski. (Scott Steinhorst | Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office)

On Tuesday afternoon, a statewide missing endangered person alert was issued by the state Dept. of Justice asking people and law enforcement to stay on the lookout for him.

The alert described Yoblonski, 13, as standing 5′11″ tall and weighing 120 lbs., with blue-green eyes, brown hair, and a scar on his neck. When he was last seen, the teen was wearing red shoes, blue jeans, a shirt, and baseball hat.

