Stoughton dam project stirs controversy

“That river is history to Stoughton; that dam is history,” said life-long resident David Kalland.

Six years in the making, the plan is to reconstruct the dam near Riverside Drive Park and add a water park. The city’s mayor Tim Swadley says the project will utilize the river to benefit the area, bringing in business to downtown Stoughton and new residents to the city.

“We had a community member that was in Iowa in 2017 that saw a project there that they thought would be neat if we could try to replicate here in Stoughton,” said Swadley. “All it’ll do is bring people in from other communities.”

The project had seen years of revision before the city council voted and passed the project plan. Now, the mayor says DNR approval is the last step and is optimistic it will get underway by the end of the year. But some in the city are opposed to the project.

“We don’t believe that the technical information justifies the position that the city of Stoughton is taking, said attorney Buck Sweeney. “This kayak Trail which has failed in other parts of the country is going to cost the city of Stoughton.”

Sweeney is working pro-bono and says he is helping a collection of residents trying to halt the project. He says he will take steps if the DNR approves the project.

“We will have a contested case hearing will be the first step,” said Sweeney. “If they go through with the current plans, my plan is to tie this up for years.”

At one of the many resident meetings Wednesday, people said they are concerned about a lack of water for properties upstream of the dam losing property value. They also cite cost as a reason it will cause the people of Stoughton headaches, saying it will cost over nine million over the next four years. The mayor says the cost is around two million, a figure defrayed significantly by DNR grants.

“It has a lot to do with memories of the dam and the river, the way they’ve grown up here and come to enjoy it,” said Swadley.

