‘Undisclosed’ amount stolen from Madison east side Arby’s

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a robbery at a fast food restaurant on the city’s east side.

MPD says they are reviewing digital evidence from an Arby’s that was burglarized early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at 4:19 a.m. Wednesday on Collins Ct, police said.

Officials say an “undisclosed” amount of money was stolen. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

