Woman running the entire Ice Age Trail to raise awareness for cancer

HATLEY, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wisconsin woman has been training vigorously over the last year for a journey to run the Ice Age Trail, but she’s not doing it for herself, her trek from St. Croix Falls to Sturgeon Bay is to raise awareness for pancreatic cancer research.

Sarah Krebs is running 50 to 60 miles a day for her cause called ‘Sarah’s Crusade for Corey.’ She’s doing this in the name of pancreatic research and her beloved friend, and former Wausau West grad, Corey Wilcox who passed away from the disease last summer.

For over 18 years, Sarah Krebs has run in all kinds of weather. Doing everything from tempo runs on trails that are hillier than you can imagine.

“When Corey was diagnosed last year, I said to my husband Ben, ‘I think this is my why for doing the entire trail in honor of him’ he said let’s do it,” Krebs said.

The two became friends while living in Richfield, north of Milwaukee, as Corey had a passion for running too.

“I wish we still had him here. I guess all I can do is just run for him and all the others we have so many names that have unfortunately added to the trailer of people that have lost their lives to this it’s so sad,” added Krebs.

“He could connect with almost anybody because he was such a humble guy,” said Rachel Monaco, widow of Corey. She hopes the efforts will raise awareness for the deadly disease.

Every day, 175 people are diagnosed according to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. The five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer in the U.S. is just 12%.

“Our community rallied around us like you couldn’t believe. We are absolutely blessed by our community,” said Monaco. “We need better ability to detect the disease early and have efficient treatment for it in the way we have devoted resources to a lot of other cancers.”

Krebs continued, “People that are still fighting have asked us to put their names on to, if I could help in the tiniest bit this is what I’m doing.”

Sarah began her crusade on June 3 with a goal to complete the 1,150-mile journey in 21 days.

