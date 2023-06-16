6th Annual Dairyland Games returns for para-athletes

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 60 adaptive athletes of all ages from six states across the Midwest will compete in Verona this weekend at the 6th Annual Dairyland Games.

Youth and adults with visual and physical limitations will compete in events in track, field, swimming and power lifting over the three-day competition this weekend (June 16-18).

“Just like any other sporting event it’s fun to get people together and see old friends,” Event Director Deb Jenks said.

The Dairyland Games is the only event in Wisconsin offering regional athletes with disabilities the opportunity to compete and qualify for Move United Nationals in Alabama next month.

“We have had athletes over the years that have gone on from this being their first event to compete in to we had an athlete that competed here in 2017 that won silver at the Paralympics in Tokyo in 2021,” Jenks said. “So it’s been really fun to watch the progression of these athletes.”

The Dairyland Games started in 2016 and took a two-year break during the pandemic. The non-profit that runs the event, Dairyland Sports, started in 2017.

Event schedule at Verona Area High School:

Para Powerlifting: 5:30 – 7:00pm on Friday, June 16 (Fitness Center)

Swimming: 8:00am – 12:00pm on Saturday, June 17 (Aquatics Center)

Field Events: 1:00pm – 5:30pm on Saturday, June 17 (Fields)

Track: 8:00am – 11:30am on Sunday, June 18 (Track)

