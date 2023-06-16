Brodhead teens recount emotional day they pulled unresponsive boy from pool

BRODHEAD, Wis. (WMTV) - Wednesday was a regular day at the Brodhead Municipal Pool, until Tyra Lehman saw a young boy struggling to swim.

“I was the lifeguard out there, and one kid told me that he was drowning and then a bunch of other kids around me were like no, he’s been faking it, he’s been doing this all day, but I was like that doesn’t seem right, I’m gonna keep watching him,” Lehman recounted.

After noticing the kid sticking his hands out of the water, Lehman had another child tap him on the shoulder.

“No response, so I blew my whistle and yelled to some kids I need a lifeguard and I just jumped in and swam over to him.”

After noticing Lehman lose her tube, Lehman’s co-worker Addison Swan jumped in after her.

“Jumped in right towards her too, I don’t even remember if I ran or walked into the pool, it all happened so quickly, I jumped in, I gave her her tube, she ended up getting it in between them, like under his head to provide more support, and then by that point, Madisyn had our backboard over here and I jumped out really quickly to be that secondary person to pull him out on the backboard,” Swan said.

Pool Manager Madisyn Kail said it was at this point they began compressions.

“Immediately I checked for pulse and breathing and I didn’t get either one of those so then Jalyn was on the phone with 9-1-1, she’s another lifeguard here, and she was like, ‘OK, start CPR now!’ I only ended up doing four compressions and then by that time there was stuff coming out of his nose and mouth.”

Emergency responders arrived on scene minutes later and took over.

“And then he was becoming more aware and awake and opening his eyes, he’s talking to us a little bit more. He was a little disoriented but at least he was awake and talking to us,” Kail said.

Lehman said she feels confident she and her co-workers would be well-prepared for any future incidents, but hopes to never use the skills again.

“I have thought about it and I thought well maybe this would be fun to be able to save someone, but not like this, I never want to do it again but I’m glad it was a good outcome and we could all work as a team and help out.”

The boy’s family said he is doing great and expected to make a full recovery.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.