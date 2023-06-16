Dane Co. becomes first sanctuary in the nation for trans and nonbinary people

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Executive Committee approves the county becoming a sanctuary for transgender and nonbinary individuals, and voted to do so early Friday morning.

Dane County has made history by becoming the first county in the nation to declare itself a sanctuary for transgender and nonbinary individuals. This means the county vows to support gender expression and care for trans kids, adults and their families.

District 16 Supervisor Rick Rose introduced the resolution to create a safe space for all.

“All we are asking for is this. Draw a circle around those family units however they look like and give people protection from any outside fear or threat that may come their way by legislative bodies in specific,” Rose said.

The the vote came long after many voiced their support or opposition to the resolution.

President of Wisconsin Family Action Juliane Appling says she has reservations about the vote. She sent out a press release denouncing it.

