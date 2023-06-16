Dane Co. becomes first sanctuary in the nation for trans and nonbinary people

Progress Pride Flag to be flown over the Wisconsin State Capitol throughout June
Progress Pride Flag to be flown over the Wisconsin State Capitol throughout June
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:10 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Executive Committee approves the county becoming a sanctuary for transgender and nonbinary individuals, and voted to do so early Friday morning.

Dane County has made history by becoming the first county in the nation to declare itself a sanctuary for transgender and nonbinary individuals. This means the county vows to support gender expression and care for trans kids, adults and their families.

District 16 Supervisor Rick Rose introduced the resolution to create a safe space for all.

“All we are asking for is this. Draw a circle around those family units however they look like and give people protection from any outside fear or threat that may come their way by legislative bodies in specific,” Rose said.

The the vote came long after many voiced their support or opposition to the resolution.

President of Wisconsin Family Action Juliane Appling says she has reservations about the vote. She sent out a press release denouncing it.

More from both sides of the discussion can be found here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salon closure leaves brides and employees scrambling during wedding season
Emergency crews responded to a plane crash at Brandt/Quirk Park, on June 14, 2023.
At least one dead in Watertown plane crash
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.) appears in Chippewa Falls, Wis. to discuss the FARM Act on Feb. 10,...
Flavored milk mandate pushed by WI GOP congressmembers
Lemon Berry Layer Cake and Dark Chocolate PB Crunch will be added to the Culver's custard menu.
Culver’s announces new summer custard flavors

Latest News

dane co. executive board
Dane Co. Board discusses sanctuary county resolution
Members of the MOPD Community Response Team (CRT) executed a special operation to locate and...
Suspect accused of nearly striking Monona officer in April traffic stop
Emergency crews responded to a plane crash at Brandt/Quirk Park, on June 14, 2023.
FAA report confirms two dead in Watertown plane crash
FAA report confirms two dead in Watertown plane crash