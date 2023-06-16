Dane Co. Board discusses sanctuary county resolution

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Dane County Executive Committee approved the county becoming a sanctuary for transgender and nonbinary individuals, but the voting is not over yet.

The discussion is still on the floor on whether the committee will approve of this resolution if passed this means the county vows to support gender expression and care for trans kids, adults and their families.

The county board says their main concern is people and media twisting the truth behind tonight’s vote.

“This resolution does not advocate that teens are groomed, netted, or controlled,” Rick Rose, District 16 Supervisor. “It does not advocate that we will allow kids to be exposed to pornographic materials or even participate in sexualized drag queen videos.”

Dane County could make history becoming the first county in the nation to declare itself a sanctuary for transgender and nonbinary individuals. District 16 Supervisor Rick Rose introduced the resolution to create a safe space for all.

“All we are asking for is this. Draw a circle around those family units however they look like and give people protection from any outside fear or threat that may come their way by legislative bodies in specific,” Rose said.

President of Wisconsin Family Action Juliane Appling says she has reservations about the vote. She sent out a press release denouncing it.

“These are young people who have their entire lives ahead of them but are being encouraged to make decisions that are not reversible about surgeries and about taking cross powerful pharmaceuticals about which we don’t know long term effects,” Appling said.

Appling says she is worried about the future of the youth.

“We ought to be looking at passing legislation that will ensure the well-being of our children. As they as they are confronting these confusing issues,” she said.

Thursday night--majority of the board voted in favor of becoming a sanctuary for transgender and nonbinary people.

Appling says legislation needs to protect vulnerable children. She says a sanctuary county does more harm than good.

