Dane Co. NAACP pushes UW Health to make Junteenth an official holiday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. branch of the NAACP wants the region’s largest health care provider to add Juneteenth as one of its officially recognized holidays. The organization pointed to Wisconsin’s racial healthcare disparities and its leaders say UW Health adding June 19 to its holiday calendar would help ensure a more diverse and inclusive workforce.

“It is an urgent moral imperative for healthcare providers to greatly increase diversity, equity and inclusion in order to create more just workplaces and ensure equitable care,” NCAAP branch President Greg Jones and Labor and Industry Committee Chair Bill Franks said in a statement arguing that UW Health should make Juneteenth a paid holiday. The group noted the frontline nurses, through their union, have requested Juneteenth as a holiday as well.

The NCAA contended that UW Health has “a disproportionally high turnover of staff of color and complaints from their own patients.” The statement goes on to quote a patient comment as saying “Please hire more Black staff. It’s important to me to have people who understand my experiences and can provide care with those experiences in mind.”

When asked Friday, UW Health did not indicate whether it is considering adding the Juneteenth to its list of eight recognized holidays. While the hospital and emergency room are always open, its clinics and offices are closed on those days.

UW Health’s Chief Diversity Officer and Vice-President Shiva Bidar-Sielaff said Juneteenth for them is “a time to recommit to our daily work to address disparities.”

Bidar-Sielaff highlighted the health system’s relationships with community leaders that help them tackle the needs those groups identify, along with the $5 million UW Health donates to communities of color and health equity initiatives.

The NAACP’s statement cited UW Health numbers which show eight percent of the health system’s management and 15% of its non-management staff are people of color, contrasting those figures to 22% for the entire Dane Co. population.

